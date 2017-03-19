Wallaroo

The ultrafast and elastic data processing engine.

Big or fast data - no fuss, no Java needed.

LEARN MORE TRY IT FOR PYTHON

Wallaroo makes the infrastructure virtually disappear so you get rapid deployment, very low operating cost, and elastic processing capacity with zero downtime for applications in surveillance, analytics, machine learning, and more.

Breakthrough Speed of Deployment

Go from laptop to live application at any scale with no code change while staying focused on the analytics.


  • Days not months to deploy
  • No Java, no JVM, anywhere, unlike Apache Storm or Spark
  • Plug in your data and algorithms via a simple API
  • On Premise or any cloud
Anywhere export

Breakthrough Scale and Low-Cost

With Wallaroo your capacity automatically adapts without disrupting live applications, while your processing infrastructure is industrial-grade.

Anyscale export

  • Instantly grow and shrink capacity with no down-time
  • Reduced infrastructure, support, and human intervention
  • 1/3rd of the cost of existing approaches

Breakthrough Simplicity for Python

Wallaroo eliminates unneeded Java processes & expensive data transfers so its far easier to build, run & scale apps.

Spark wally export

Engineered for the next 5 years

And the next 5 after that.

Whywallaroo export
We built and operated a lot of data applications and found existing frameworks didn’t solve the hard problems of deploying and scaling on distributed infrastructure. And that’s before data volumes explode and speeds increase 10X. We wished we had Wallaroo, and now it’s available for everyone.

Wallaroo vs. Alternatives

Wallaroo was engineered for ever increasing and faster data, expanding use of Python, GoLang, and other languages, and extreme scale & low-cost.

  Wallaroo Spark, Storm Our Advantage
Extreme Speed * Microseconds vs. Milliseconds or Seconds
Native Python No fuss, no Java, no JVM
Live Autoscaling with State Management No downtime, lower cost
Exactly-once stream processing Accuracy of data and results
C++ , GoLang ** No fuss, no Java, no JVM
Actor-based Engine Much wider variety of applications
* Wallaroo for Python up to 4X faster than pure Python - Microsecond speeds for GoLang, C++
** GA Q4

Take your business to the next level

From microsecond response to long-running analysis, applications include monitoring, analytics, model training, predictive analytics, and microservices.

Alarm export
Reduce Risk
Detect and react to anomalies before they harm your business. Fraud, cybersecurity, surveillance & compliance, manufacturing defects, etc.
Revenue export
Increase Revenue
Improve customer experience, gather insights and find new opportunities. Advertising, online retail, portfolio optimization, gaming, content provisioning, etc.
Cloudscale export
Operate at Scale
Scale easily with exploding volumes and operate at very low-cost. SaaS, PaaS, IoT, transaction processing, etc.

What People are Saying

“There are a lot of real-time data processing frameworks, but Wallaroo is the only one with the necessary combination of integrated state management, autoscaling and very high-performance. It's a game-changer for deploying real-time applications.”
Alexis Lê-Quôc
CTO Datadog
Broadcast export
“Your organization is special, and all of your energy should be spent on the software that your customers love you for. Wallaroo can solve scale and infrastructure problems in your core applications so you can focus on your core value.”
Luke Kanies
Founder of Puppet Labs
Broadcast export
“Anyone building real-time applications needs to take a close look at Wallaroo. It will accelerate development and take away complexity. The fact that you don’t need to worry about managing distributed state or inter-process communication means you get the job done right and fast.”
Dan Petrozzo
ex-CIO of Morgan Stanley and Senior Executive at Goldman Sachs
Broadcast export
“Wallaroo provides powerful APIs that make building low-latency, high-throughput applications easy and gratifying. No other platform combines stream-processing with in-memory state management, seamless scaling, and high-performance support for Python, C++, Golang, and Ponylang development.”
Sylvan Clebsch
Designer of the Pony Programming Language
Broadcast export

Stay informed on Wallaroo Labs news, software releases, and best practices

About Us

Wallaroo makes the infrastructure virtually disappear so you get rapid deployment, very low operating cost, and elastic capacity with zero downtime for your applications in surveillance, data analysis, machine learning, and microservices.

Latest Posts

Useful Links

Our Contacts

222 Broadway,
New York, NY 10038

(646) 801-3168

info@wallaroolabs.com
www.wallaroolabs.com