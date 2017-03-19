Wallaroo
The ultrafast and elastic data processing engine.
Big or fast data - no fuss, no Java needed.
Wallaroo makes the infrastructure virtually disappear so you get rapid deployment, very low operating cost, and elastic processing capacity with zero downtime for applications in surveillance, analytics, machine learning, and more.
Breakthrough Speed of Deployment
Go from laptop to live application at any scale with no code change while staying focused on the analytics.
- Days not months to deploy
- No Java, no JVM, anywhere, unlike Apache Storm or Spark
- Plug in your data and algorithms via a simple API
- On Premise or any cloud
Breakthrough Scale and Low-Cost
With Wallaroo your capacity automatically adapts without disrupting live applications, while your processing infrastructure is industrial-grade.
- Instantly grow and shrink capacity with no down-time
- Reduced infrastructure, support, and human intervention
- 1/3rd of the cost of existing approaches
Breakthrough Simplicity for Python
Wallaroo eliminates unneeded Java processes & expensive data transfers so its far easier to build, run & scale apps.
Engineered for the next 5 years
And the next 5 after that.
Wallaroo vs. Alternatives
Wallaroo was engineered for ever increasing and faster data, expanding use of Python, GoLang, and other languages, and extreme scale & low-cost.
|Wallaroo
|Spark, Storm
|Our Advantage
|Extreme Speed *
|Microseconds vs. Milliseconds or Seconds
|Native Python
|No fuss, no Java, no JVM
|Live Autoscaling with State Management
|No downtime, lower cost
|Exactly-once stream processing
|Accuracy of data and results
|C++ , GoLang **
|No fuss, no Java, no JVM
|Actor-based Engine
|Much wider variety of applications
** GA Q4
Take your business to the next level
From microsecond response to long-running analysis, applications include monitoring, analytics, model training, predictive analytics, and microservices.
Detect and react to anomalies before they harm your business. Fraud, cybersecurity, surveillance & compliance, manufacturing defects, etc.
Improve customer experience, gather insights and find new opportunities. Advertising, online retail, portfolio optimization, gaming, content provisioning, etc.
Scale easily with exploding volumes and operate at very low-cost. SaaS, PaaS, IoT, transaction processing, etc.
What People are Saying
“There are a lot of real-time data processing frameworks, but Wallaroo is the only one with the necessary combination of integrated state management, autoscaling and very high-performance. It's a game-changer for deploying real-time applications.”
CTO Datadog
“Your organization is special, and all of your energy should be spent on the software that your customers love you for. Wallaroo can solve scale and infrastructure problems in your core applications so you can focus on your core value.”
Founder of Puppet Labs
“Anyone building real-time applications needs to take a close look at Wallaroo. It will accelerate development and take away complexity. The fact that you don’t need to worry about managing distributed state or inter-process communication means you get the job done right and fast.”
ex-CIO of Morgan Stanley and Senior Executive at Goldman Sachs
“Wallaroo provides powerful APIs that make building low-latency, high-throughput applications easy and gratifying. No other platform combines stream-processing with in-memory state management, seamless scaling, and high-performance support for Python, C++, Golang, and Ponylang development.”
Designer of the Pony Programming Language
Stay informed on Wallaroo Labs news, software releases, and best practices
About Us
Wallaroo makes the infrastructure virtually disappear so you get rapid deployment, very low operating cost, and elastic capacity with zero downtime for your applications in surveillance, data analysis, machine learning, and microservices.
Latest Posts
What's the "Secret Sauce"?
Hello Wallaroo
Useful Links
Our Contacts
222 Broadway,
New York, NY 10038
(646) 801-3168